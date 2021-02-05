A 58-year-old auctioneer who was missing was found murdered in a bathroom with his hands and feet tied in a Hurlingham home. The man was wanted after losing contact with the family, who had the last piece of information that he had gone to show a house.

The discovery occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in a house for sale in Delfor Díaz and Villegas, at that point in the west of the suburbs, where the identified victim, as Mariano Alberto Martino, was found beaten to death and bound hands and feet with plastic seals.

The Scientific Police, who worked throughout the morning in the place, confirmed that the body had several blows, although the causes of death will be known with the autopsy.

The security cameras recorded the moment of entry of the auctioneer with a couple and a man, two hours later they are seen leaving on board Martino’s vehicle, a Peugeot 206, and a dark gray Honda CRV, with which they had arrived.

The police tracked down Martino’s cell phone and found it along with the rest of his belongings in his car in Junín and Quilmes, on the banks of the Reconquista River, in Villa Trujui, Moreno’s district.

GL