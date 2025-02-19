“Thank you all for saving my life.” With this phrase dedicated to the jury that has declared it innocent, the rapper trial has ended A $ AP Rockyon which two assault positions with a semi -automatic weapon related to a 2021 shooting in Los Angeles. Rocky was arrested in the case in April 2022 at the Los Angeles International Airport, where he arrived on a private plane from Barbados, where he had been on vacation with his wife Rihanna. At that time, he was released on bail.

Rocky was accused of shooting a friend from high school, known as A $ AP stuffwith which he was part of a creative group that began in New York when they were teenagers, known as at $ Ap Mob. According to Filli, on November 6, 2021 they had a strong discussion at the gates of a Hollywood hotel, they began to fight and suddenly, Rocky took out a gun and shot, rubbing the knuckles to fill.

In the trial, the lawyers of the Hip-Hop artist and actor, real name Rakim Athelston Mayers, argued that the weapon was a Fogueo gun Employed for her video clips, and that at that time she carried her as security for a possible deterrent to an aggression. A friend of both artists, at $ Ap Twelvyy, testified that he had actually been the aggressor and that Rocky shot the gun as warningin addition to corroborating that I knew it was a fogueo and that I had been carrying it as protection for months.

The researchers did not find weapons or ammunition on the scene, although FLARI delivered caps that said he had recovered after the altercation. The defense argued that Filli is a man full of “jealousy, lies and greed” who was motivated by financial interests to accuse Rocky of the shooting, and before the trial began, rejected an agreement With the Prosecutor’s Office that would have sentenced him to only 6 months in prison in exchange for declaring himself guilty, risking being punished with a maximum of 24 years in jail if he was convicted.









Prosecutor John Lewin requested that the jury would not be influenced by Rocky’s fame or Rihanna’s presence in the courtroom, arguing that “it cannot be taken into account how this decision affects the singer and her children, and that each one is responsible for their own actions ». But the jury “has understood that it was a trial based on fraud,” said Rocky’s lawyer Joe Tacopina. «In short, we are grateful to the jury, which has seen everything clear. We said from the first day I was innocent. He rejected a prison request because he was innocent. And I have always said that Extortion has been live In court. Filli has committed Perjurio, this jury saw him and reached an enormously fast and fast verdict; the correct verdict ».

A $ Ap Rocky did not testify at the trial. His wife Rihanna was present this Tuesday in the courtroom with her two young children, Rza, two years old, and Riot, one year old, when the verdict was read. The Court Chamber, full of fans, exploded in cheers when he got up from his seat and ran to Rihanna to hug in tears. Shortly after, the singer posted on her social networks: «Glory belongs to God and only God. Grateful, honored for her mercy. “

OMG Y’ALL, Did You Hear The News? Asap Rocky has been Found Not Guilty! Finally Justice You have been Served! Can’t wait to see Him Back on Stage Doing What He Does Best. pic.twitter.com/xeekplae6m – Antonio K. Ross Jr. (@Fiscalphenom) Februry 19, 2025

«This has been crazy for four years. I feel grateful and blessed to be free and be able to speak to them today, ”he said before the media, who could have seen his numerous professional plans truncated for the coming months. He will be the head of the Rolling Loud Festival in March, and will co -elbinate the important Met Gala Fashion event in May. In addition, the new film by director Spike Lee, ‘Highest 2 Lowest’, will be starring next to the actor, which is expected to be released this summer.

Born in Harlem (New York) in 1988, at $ Ap Rocky he jumped to fame in 2013 with his first album ‘Long. Live. A $ AP ‘, and was consecrated with’ AT. Long. Last. A $ AP ‘(2015). His latest album is ‘Testing’ (2018), and this year a new work entitled ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ is planned. Its achievements include three BET awards, two MTV awards and nominations for three Grammy awards and six World Music Awards, with a total of five victories and 37 nominations.