03/04/2025



One of the great protagonists of the round of the Champions League between Real Madrid and Atlético was Brahim Díaz. The Malagueño marked the final 2-1 after a great personal play at ten minutes of the second half, somewhat that can be decisive and that caused an unexpected, and very angry reaction, against Cholo Simeone.

The action revealed Movistar + at the end of the game. In the images issued you can see Brahim celebrating its goal with Carlo and Davide Ancelotti, and then direct his gaze where the Atlético coach was to shout several times: «Speak now! Speak now! You spoke yesterday, speak now!

The unexpected reaction of the Moroccan international is due, apparently, to the words of the Argentine coach in the press conference prior to the duel. In them, Simeone came to say that he did not believe that Ancelotti bet on Brahim starting to reinforce the center of the Real Madrid field.

After the clash, Simeone was asked about that situation, but the Argentine coach, also in statements to Movistar+, shrugged and implied that he did not know what they were talking about.