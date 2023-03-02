It is impossible for the head of the federal Judiciary to “monitor” the actions of the judges.

Minister Arturo Zaldívar Lelo de Larrea did not deserve to be exhibited in the National Palace as someone who, acting as president of the federal Judiciary, “monitored” the work of judges.

The insinuation is offensive.

Deploring resolutions that contradict him because he considers them directed against his government, President López Obrador went over the new head of the PJF, Norma Lucía Piña Hernández, in terms that violate the republican and constitutional separation of powers:

“Now that the new minister has arrived, she declares, in an extreme formality, as if the judges were all-encompassing, that they are autonomous, that they can do whatever they want. And as soon as the new president arrived, a wave of resolutions was unleashed in favor of alleged criminals, ”she said.

All-encompassing, however, is an adjective that alludes to power: all-encompassing power is unlimited, has no counterweights, and whoever exercises it imposes their will without taking responsibility for the consequences.

In no way is the Judiciary all-encompassing. Its function is precisely that of a counterweight to the other two Powers of the Union.

The fact is that AMLO, for hitting the violin, AMLO hit the violin:

“Before, when Minister Arturo Zaldívar was there, there was a little more vigilance over the judges. Their autonomy was respected, but they were vigilant, from the Council of the Judiciary, which is their function, to monitor the correct conduct of judges, magistrates, ministers…”.

The references to Piña and Zaldívar were not relevant because what he had been asked was: “On the subject of the former governor of Tamaulipas, Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca. Yesterday it was announced that a judge granted him an amparo that cancels, annuls the arrest warrant he had against him.

The president replied:

“Well, it is part of the decline of the Judiciary, it has not been possible to reform that power that comes from the old regime and is infected, plagued with corruption. It is a Judicial Power that was built to protect the corrupt and the elites of economic power and political power in our country. So that’s why these constant protections “.

Someone should inform you that there are several legal steps and resources to eventually get the Council of the Judiciary to investigate and penalize, administratively or criminally, judges or judges, magistrates or magistrates, ministers or ministers who commit sinks.

For the worse: the presidential nonsense coincides with a de facto judicial denial, since on the same day as the amparo against García Cabeza de Vaca, in another matter, a judge favored the plagiarist that López Obrador unsuccessfully promoted to the presidency of the Judiciary, Yasmín Esquivel, granting him the final suspension while the amparo lawsuit filed by the lady to gag the “neoliberal” UNAM is resolved.

The pair of independent judges who protected the ex-governor and the forger, well, they work in the Power that the president deems decadent and corrupt…”.