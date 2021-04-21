The 99-year-old Vdokya Mashtaler left the hospital in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic in the Russian North Caucasus, after recovering from the Corona virus.

The Ministry of Health in the Republic said on its Instagram page, on Tuesday, that the old woman was transferred to the Cherkessk city hospital two weeks ago, and she is in a serious condition, as she had pneumonia, shortness of breath and hypoxia as a result of her infection with the Coronavirus.

The ministry indicated that the woman spent the first week in the intensive care unit, and thanks to the treatment and efforts of the doctors, the disease was brought under control.