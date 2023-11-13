A 98-year-old woman decided to go to live in a retirement home. And the reason moved everyone. She has to take care of her son, who is 80 years old and not self-sufficient

A mother is forever, even when she is very old and realizes that her children still need her, despite their age. As in the case of women 98 year old going to retirement home not because then someone will take care of her. But because in this way she will be able to continue taking care of her 80 year old son who, evidently, can no longer do it alone.

Photo source from Jewish Life YouTube video

Ada is a 98-year-old woman who could not stay away from her 80-year-old son who needed assistance. So, last year she decided to move to Moss View treatment center in Liverpoolin the United Kingdom.

She actually didn’t need any assistance, because, fortunately, she does autonomous and self-sufficient. The one who needed daily help, however, was his eldest son, who lived there. So at the age of 98 she packed her bags and went to the nursing home to help her 80 year old son.

Tom Keating he is the eldest of four children with Ada. The man settled in Moss View a year before his mother, with whom he lived most of his life, arrived. They were now so used to being together that the woman wanted to follow him to help him again.

Second Philip Danielsdirector of Moss View: “It is very rare to see mothers and children together in the same care home and we certainly want to make their time together as special as possible“. Barbara and Margi, Tom’s two living brothers, visit them often.

Photo source from Jewish Life YouTube video

The 98-year-old moves to a retirement home with his 80-year-old son to help him and be with him

“It’s very touching to see the close relationship that both Tom and Ada share and we are so pleased that we were able to accommodate their needs“.

Video source from YouTube by Jewish Life

In the retirement home, mother and son play board games and watch their favorite soap, pampered by all the staff.