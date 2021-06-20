Every night, in Temperley, South of Greater Buenos Aires, the neighbors look up and see something illuminated in the top of a tower of departments. At first glance it looks like a colorful tube that crowns the building, but is it just a strange decorative object?

The answer came thanks to the publication of a real estate agency in Mercado Libre that went viral in the last hours. It’s about a water slide for private use, with a lighting system that is activated at dusk.

The truth is that if someone dreams of having something like this in their house now they can do it, because the apartment in question is for sale. Of course: you have to have $ 700,000 to disburse in this four rooms of 120 square meters in the traditional town of the municipality of Lomas de Zamora.

The slide at night lights up and can be seen from a great distance.

Located 100 meters from the Juncal sanatorium, “the slide department”, as it is already known in the networks, it’s on the 28th floor, It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, two garages and two floors, according to the description given by the real estate agency Picco Propiedades, one of which has it available for purchase.

The terrace has an impressive panoramic view. There is no other building as tall around and you can see the entire city from the top at this point located six blocks from Temperley station and another ten from Lomas station.

The appeal is obviously in that space in the heights. There it has a grill, clay oven, pool and the famous closed slide, of 23 linear meters and that touches the limits of the building, giving a cliff effect almost 100 meters high: only for the brave.



From the balcony, the panoramic view encompasses much of Temperley.

The exact address is Almirante Brown 2973 and it is a brand new apartment, whose construction ended a few months ago, after the construction was enabled after the first wave of the pandemic.

In total you havene 72 units Of different sizes, in most of the floors they are barely 38 square meters, but in the upper ones they are large houses with full floors.

As it turned out, the development was in charge of a local company called Domus Dei, and the idea of ​​putting together a slide like “dessert strawberry“emerged in a casual chat, almost a challenge among those in charge of the project.



Construction of the slide took several months and was completed when construction reopened late last year.

They had even done it in another building, but it was a small-sized slide, while this one sought to be much more ambitious in size.

Although the photos seem to indicate that the slide “leaves” the dimensions of the building and is above the city, as if suspended in the air, those responsible clarify that it is an optical effect from the perspective of the images, but it is designed to be totally safe.



The apartment is located on the 28th floor.

The material chosen to make it was high-strength polyethylene and protected against the sun’s rays, to protect both the structure and those who use it in midsummer. It is supported by concrete columns.

In the early stages of construction, several people tested the slide, especially to measure its resistance to the weight of different bodies and the level of adrenaline it generates.

It was approved. It will be a question, now, of what find its owner Definitively, the pandemic subsides for the summer and then it can be taken advantage of by the lucky acquaintances of whoever has the access key.