Tuesday, August 8, 2023, 4:08 p.m.



Updated 4:15 p.m.

A 92-year-old man has been arrested for the death of his 91-year-old partner in Valle Guerra, Tenerife, according to sources from the National Police. The body showed signs of violence, of blows to the head with a stick. The case is being investigated as an alleged crime of gender violence. Neither the detainee nor the victim were listed in Viogen and there were no previous complaints and they could have mental problems due to his high age.

Also as a crime of sexist violence, the discovery of the corpses of a 31-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man in Pozoblanco, Córdoba, is being investigated. The bodies presented “wounds compatible with firearms” and the Civil Guard located in the vicinity “a compressed air rifle with which, presumably, the act would have been consummated.”

If both cases are confirmed, the number of women murdered by sexist violence so far this year would rise to 35, 1,219 since 2003, the date the registry began.