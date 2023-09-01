A nine-year-old girl died this Thursday after falling into a pond in the Caravaqueña district of Archivel. The minor was in the park of La Muralla, when she fell into the pond that exists within the area.

A few days ago the girl had turned nine years old. Specifically, she celebrated her birthday last Tuesday, surrounded by her parents, who are of Moroccan nationality, her younger sister, her uncles and her cousins. This Thursday morning she went out with her 6-year-old sister to play in a recreation area in the area of ​​La Muralla, in the Archivel district of Caravaque, where there is a playground and a small lake.

The place is very close to the family home, just 100 meters away, which is why the two girls went there alone. Once in the area, it is unknown how the little girl ended up in the pond. If she jumped the fence that surrounds the lake she went in to bathe or if it was an accidental fall.

The parents had to receive psychological support from Civil Protection, when they were told that their daughter had died

Seeing that her sister did not come out of the water, the other girl went to her house to tell her mother what had happened. Her parents went to the pond, but they did not see her. A neighbor saw the parents very upset and alerted the 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the event at 11:30 a.m., indicating that a girl had fallen into a pond and that they could not see her.

Patrols from the Civil Guard, the Local Police, firefighters and a Mobile Emergency Unit were mobilized to the area.

Firefighters rescued the minor from inside the pond in an unconscious state. Despite the efforts of the health workers, who spent more than an hour trying to revive her, the girl ended up dying. For their part, the parents had to receive psychological support from members of Civil Protection.

The youngest lived near the area and went there with her 6-year-old sister, who was the one who ran home to tell her mother

The area of ​​the Wall is located at the exit of Archivel and in recent years reforms have taken place in its surroundings, installing a recreational area with benches and trees, as well as a protection fence around the pond.

“It has been a tragedy that has been accompanied by bad luck, because that area is usually very busy, but at that time no one was passing through there,” lamented the local mayor, Francisco Javier López. The event shocked the residents of the town, since “we all know each other here and the family was very dear,” López concluded.