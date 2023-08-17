A new case of incident with a firearm was reported in the city of Jacksonville, located in Florida, United States. A nine year old boyand shot one of six in the headwho despite being immediately transferred to a medical center, did not survive.

Jacksonville sheriff’s office officials said at a news conference that “patrol officers were dispatched on a tip of a person with a gunshot wound in the 5500 block of Shady Pine Street South. Arriving Officers located a six-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head.”

According to the official report, the investigations determined that one of the children gained access to a gun and fired only once. The shot struck the victim and gave him a fatal wound.

“The victim was transported for medical treatment, but was ultimately pronounced deceased as a result of the injury”, commented JD Stronko, one of the deputies with the sheriff’s office.

He also detailed that “both minors were inside a residence under the care of an adult” and that the person who was in the house during the accident is being questioned, but no charges have yet been filed

The person accompanying the minors is being investigated.

“There is no indication of criminal violence,” said Stronko, “It has not yet been determined where the weapon was,” added the agent, who also clarified that he could not reveal the identity of the adult in charge of the minors.

The agent assured that due to a state law, he cannot reveal much information about the children, nor the relationship they had between them.

More than 200 involuntary shootings in the year

The frequency of similar cases in the United States is alarming, because according to figures from the Everytown for Gun Safety group, an entity that promotes stricter regulation of weapons, every day a child has access to a loaded gun.

According to the organization’s record, so far this year there have been 200 cases of involuntary shooting at the hands of minors.

Statistics estimate that 350 children a year shoot themselves or others, unintentionally. Besides nine out of ten injured or killed in these types of incidents are also under 18 years of age. The victims are usually friends or relatives.

According to the organization’s data, young people between the ages of 14 and 17 are the most likely to be involved in unintentional shootings and one in three shooters are in preschool.

