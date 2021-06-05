A 79 year old woman belonging to the Northwest health area lost his life this Friday because of the coronavirus. This death, the second so far this week, brings to 1,603 the number of fatalities caused by the pandemic in the Region of Murcia to date.

During the day, 51 new cases of Covid-19, a figure in line with the last few days. Its detection was possible thanks to 2,217 PCR and antigen tests carried out on Friday, so that the current positivity rate stands at 2.30%. Of the 51 positives, 18 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 5 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 5 to Lorca, 4 to Cartagena, 3 to Cieza, 2 to Calasparra, 2 to Ceutí, 2 to Fuente Álamo, 2 to Molina de Segura, 2 to La Unión and 2 to Villanueva del Río Segura. The rest are spread over various locations.

The number of hospitalized patients continues to decline progressively and revenue currently stands at 45, four less than the previous day. Nevertheless, 18 seriously ill patients still need intensive care.

The total number of Covid-19 cases currently active in the Region drops to 72023 less than on Thursday, of which 675 remain in home isolation. According to Health, 73 people managed to overcome the disease during the last 24 hours.