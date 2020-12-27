Mauricette, 78, became the first person to be vaccinated in France against covid-19 on Sunday. “I’m excited,” said this former housekeeper who received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine at the René-Muret hospital in Sevran, in Seine-Saint-Denis. This French department, located on the outskirts of Paris, has been one of the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cardiologist Jean-Jacques Monsuez, who works at the same hospital, became the first doctor in France to be vaccinated. “This epidemic must be stopped, it kills too many people,” said the 65-year-old French doctor after receiving the first injection of the vaccine. The second dose will be given 21 days later.

The first phase of the vaccination campaign will begin in France in nursing homes. It is expected that between now and the end of February one million French people will be vaccinated. The French government has set itself the goal of immunizing 15 million French people before the summer of 2021.

“We have a new weapon against the virus: the vaccine,” President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter, recalling that the vaccine will not be mandatory in France and that it will be free. «Let us have confidence in our researchers and doctors. We are the country of the Enlightenment and Pasteur, reason and science must guide us, “added the head of state, who was in quarantine for a week after catching COVID-19.

France is one of the countries in the world most reluctant to vaccinate against the coronavirus. Only 44% of French people are willing to wear it, according to a global survey conducted by opinion research and consulting company BVA. In Spain, 67% of respondents say they will wear it.