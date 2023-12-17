Every day, Germán Navas, 78, went out to have a coffee at the Collado Villalba senior center. As part of his routine, he would leave the house after eating, go to the center and, if there was a dance, he would stay a while longer. His wife already knew that on some Saturdays he could come home later. But this December 16, when 7:30 p.m. passed and he had not given any signal, he began to worry. No one slept in the Navas house tonight. Almost 24 hours later there is no clue as to his whereabouts. The Civil Guard has started a search operation.

Her daughter, Susana, tells EL PAÍS that when her mother began to get worried, she went to the store and saw that it was closed. “That's when she started to fear the worst,” she explains. Together – he has three children – they combed the town. The areas she used to walk through before. “Now she has Alzheimer's and takes pills for diabetes and hypertension,” she says. Before even filing a report, they asked the local hospital, but there was no sign that she was there either, they were told.

Navas was dressed in navy blue pants, a red checkered shirt and a greenish-brown jacket. He is 1.70 meters tall, according to the description on his missing person's poster. The Civil Guard has started a search operation since this Sunday morning. The last time someone saw him was on Real Street, in the municipality of Collado Villalba, around 6:30 p.m., according to a spokeswoman for the force.

Navas has lived with his wife for more than 40 years in the municipality. Many in the area knew him as the fruit boy at the Jiménez fruit shop. His daughter hopes this Sunday that someone recognizes him and his phone rings once and for all with good news. “We have looked everywhere, but no one has seen him,” Susana laments.

