A 78-year-old man has died in a bar in the Madrid town of Villanueva del Pardillo after choking on a large piece of food, which caused him to go into cardiorespiratory arrest, reports Emergency 112 Community of Madrid. Other customers who were with him in the establishment reacted quickly and tried to do Heinlich’s maneuvers to get him to expel the piece and also tried to resuscitate him “to no avail.”

Upon the arrival of the 112 paramedics, they managed to remove what was obstructing his guarantee, specifically “a large piece of meat,” and they performed advanced cardiorespiratory resuscitation maneuvers for half an hour, “unfortunately without success.” so they have confirmed the death, explains Enrique Claudio, Summa supervisor, in a video broadcast by 112.

