The man had minor burns and did not require transfer to a health center One of the CEIS fire trucks. / LV

Emergency health services had to attend to a 77-year-old man who was injured in a vegetation fire declared in an open field near the industrial park of Alhama de Murcia. The man had minor burns and did not require transfer to a health center.

112 received calls reporting the fire at 12:37 pm. A Local Police patrol came to the place, requesting health care for one person, as well as firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium and a Mobile Emergency Unit with health personnel from the Emergency and Emergency Management Sanitarias 061. The firefighters extinguished the fire in just over half an hour.