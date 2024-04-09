A taxi driver ran over a 76-year-old woman this Tuesday near a pedestrian crossing without a traffic light in the Madrid district of Usera. The victim has gone into cardiorespiratory arrest, but the Samur health workers have managed to reverse it and have transferred her in serious condition, with multiple injuries, to the 12 de Octubre hospital, as reported by Emergencies Madrid. The taxi driver has been detained by the Municipal Police after testing positive for drugs, according to a police spokesperson.

The event occurred shortly before ten in the morning at number 12 Ordicia Street, when a car ran over the woman who, as a result of the impact, suffered numerous injuries, “the most serious” a severe head injury or very strong blow to the head and another chest injury. Upon the Samur's arrival, the woman was in cardiorespiratory arrest and the paramedics began resuscitation maneuvers. The woman has recovered her pulse and has been taken “in serious condition” to October 12, the Emergency spokesperson said. Hospital sources have detailed that she is hospitalized and that her prognosis is “very serious.”

The Municipal Police have taken charge of the investigation of the incident. The driver of the vehicle, who has not fled, has tested positive for drugs in the test carried out by the agents, for which he has been arrested. At the moment it is unknown if the woman was crossing the street correctly but, when the paramedics arrived, the victim was “a few meters” from a pedestrian crossing without a traffic light.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.