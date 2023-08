Monday, August 7, 2023, 5:41 p.m.







In the small Italian town of Romano di Lombardía, in the province of Bergamo, they do not quite believe what has happened to one of their neighbors. Giacomo Chiapparini, 74, lost his life this Sunday crushed by 15,000 Grana Padano cheeses -…

