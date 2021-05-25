Surreal situation that he has lived María Teresa Bonet, 73 years old. According to the Barcelona City Council, during the past month of april 2020, in full confinement, was ‘hunted’ circulating at 298 km / h in the Ronda de Dalt after a section radar indicated that your vehicle was going at the aforementioned speed on a road whose limit is 60 km / h.

Faced with this situation, Bonet expressed in NIUS his perplexity: “I never would have imagined that something like this could happen to me. Only Fernando Alonso could do it, I have appreciation for my life. “ To defend himself against the accusation, he filed two appeals alleging that your Audi Q2 can only reach 221 km / h, as indicated in the data sheet.

The facts

This Catalan resident traveled to Sabadell to open the pharmacy that he runs and thus carry out his work during the worst stage of the pandemic: “Besides, I was so convinced that I had to go even though people told me that, because of my age, I shouldn’t do it. I’m a pharmacist and my clients needed me “, he explained in the aforementioned medium.

The fine he received was 600 euros, in addition to losing six card points, which caused his enormous resignation: “Upon receiving it I thought ‘how strange’ and I was convinced that it would be solved by appealing, but we have already exhausted the administrative procedure and this cannot remain that way. “

Call from the Town Hall

Faced with the refusal in the instances presented, decided to pay the penalty, although at the same time it continued to carry out the corresponding administrative procedures convinced that it would finally be revoked.

And just when he was raising take the case through the courts, a call came from the City Council. They apologized to Bonet and acknowledged the error, blaming it on a failure in the radar calibration. In addition, They assured him that from now on they would change the protocols.