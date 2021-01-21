The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia developed operation ‘Índico’, an investigation directed at the locating and arresting a British citizen that he was being sought by the justice of his country, for his imprisonment for crimes against sexual freedom and indemnity, which culminated in the arrest and placing at the disposal of the National High Court of a 72-year-old male, resident in a complex residential area of ​​the Murcian district of Avileses.

The investigation began when the Civil Guard received a request for international collaboration, emanating from Interpol UK, to locate and arrest a British citizen, who was known to be living in the Region of Murcia.

According to the information provided, the 72-year-old suspect would be residing in an urbanization in the Murcian region of Mar Menor, where he would go unnoticed among the large colony of resident British citizens. After carrying out numerous inquiries, the Civil Guard located the suspect in a residential complex in the Murcian district of Avileses and proceeded to his arrest in compliance with the International Detention Order.

This British citizen had been on the run from the justice of his country for several years for crimes against sexual freedom and indemnity, committed against her daughter and other women in her family environment. Despite the fact that the facts that he is accused of date back to the years between 1983 and 1995, these criminal typologies do not prescribe in the United Kingdom, so he could face life sentences.

Changes after Brexit



After the entry into force of the BREXIT, all the European Arrest Orders (OEDE), which affect citizens of the United Kingdom, have adapted to the new reality, becoming International Arrest Warrants. This arrest would be the first carried out in Spain after the United Kingdom left the European Union. The detainee has been transferred to the central investigating courts of the National High Court, where he has been ordered to enter prison for his extradition to the United Kingdom.