A 71-year-old woman from Texas decided to participate in Miss USA.

A 71-year-old resident of Texas decided to participate in the Miss Texas USA beauty pageant. About it reports New York Post.

The oldest participant in the competition in its history was Marissa Teijo from El Paso. “I am incredibly excited to contribute to Miss Texas USA as a contestant,” the woman wrote on her social media page.

The competition will take place in Houston. For the title of the main beauty of the Teiho state, she will have to compete with almost a hundred rivals. The winner will represent Texas in the Miss USA finals on Aug. 4 in Los Angeles.

Related materials:

The American said that one should not give up one’s dreams because of age. “I feel like all women now have a new stage of empowerment, beauty and strength,” she said.

According to Eccandc.org, Teiho was born July 8, 1952 in El Paso. She grew up on a farm. At the age of 40, she became interested in fitness and has been involved in weightlifting ever since. Her husband, Daniel Teijo, is a senior process engineer at CUMMINS Fuel Systems.

It was previously reported that 60-year-old journalist and lawyer Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez represented the province of Buenos Aires at the Miss Argentina 2024 competition. Despite the enormous support of the audience, the woman lost the competition to a younger participant.