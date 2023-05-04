Fox News: 70-year-old tourist in the United States fought off a cougar who attacked him with a stone

A tourist in Utah, USA, managed to fight off a cougar with a rock that suddenly attacked him in a canyon. About it informs fox news.

Evan Ray Nielson, 70, was walking through a canyon when he was attacked by a cougar. The man managed to fight off a wild animal with a stone. He managed to avoid serious injuries – he escaped with cuts on his hands and head.

Related materials:

The victim said that he feels fine after the attack, but admitted that it was a big shock for him. Nilson managed to drive himself to the hospital in Spanish Fork.

Conservation manager for Utah Game and Fisheries Administration Scott Ruth said encounters between humans and cougars are very rare. Specialists are looking for a cougar to euthanize her.

Earlier it was reported that in the American city of Nathrop, Colorado, a cougar attacked the couple, who were relaxing in a hot tub, and scratched the man’s head. Once safe, the man washed the wounds on the top of his head and near his right ear, which he had left after the attack.