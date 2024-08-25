A 70-year-old man is in serious condition at the 12 de Octubre hospital in Madrid after suffering a heat stroke around 1pm on Sunday in the Carabanchel district, in the southwest of Madrid. A pedestrian saw the man in a bad condition lying on the ground, near number 29, and called the emergency services.

According to a spokeswoman for Emergencies Madrid, upon arrival, the Samur-Civil Protection paramedics found the man with “a low level of consciousness and a temperature of 41½ degrees”. They immediately applied the protocol measures against heat stroke: they applied ice to strategic areas such as the groin, neck and armpits, which is where the temperature drops most quickly when cold is applied, they covered him with a thermal blanket connected directly to the ambulance’s air conditioning and they gave him cold serums intravenously.

“His temperature was slowly dropping and he was not regaining consciousness, so he was taken to hospital in a serious condition,” said the spokesperson. The next few hours are crucial, as heat stroke can lead to multiple organ failure. At the moment, there is no information on the patient’s progress.

This Sunday, a maximum of 35 degrees is expected in the capital and There is no warning for high temperatures from the State Meteorological Agencyin fact, of all Spain it is only activated in Andalusia. Neither There is a heat alert from the Ministry of Healthwhich has its own traffic light for each municipality, based on the temperatures at which mortality increases.

This month, two people have died in Madrid from heat stroke: a 76-year-old man at his home in the Usera district, and a 44-year-old man who died while walking in a park in the Latina district. This second victim had pre-existing conditions and was taking medication that could have caused the fatal outcome.

