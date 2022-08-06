THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, August 6, 2022, 22:06



A 70-year-old man drowned this Saturday night on the beach of Bahía, in Puerto de Mazarrón. At 8:40 p.m., the 112 Emergency Coordination Center received a call alerting that the unconscious victim, who had suffered from immersion syndrome, had been taken out of the water.

Nearby was an off-duty nurse who began the relevant resuscitation maneuvers while Mazarrón Civil Protection rescuers arrived with a defibrillator. Units of the Mazarrón Local Police, Civil Guard and an Emergency Medical Unit of the Emergency and Health Emergencies Management also attended the scene, whose personnel were unable to resuscitate the injured person who died on the spot.