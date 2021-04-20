At seven years old, Alba Serrano can boast of having saved her mother’s life. Despite her young age, the girl, a neighbor of Espartinas (Seville), had enough reflexes and cold blood to calling 911 when he saw his mother, who has diabetes, was having a hypoglycemic attack. The events occurred on April 5 and now the girl has received the tribute from his schoolmates and a diploma from the Civil Guard for his exemplary behavior. The father of the babies, Álvaro Serrano, a military man by profession, was not at home because he was on an international mission in Romania, so Alba had to manage as best she could.

At around seven in the morning Alba was sleeping with her mother, Nuria Domínguez, when she noticed that something strange was happening to her. Like her three-year-old sister, girl was well taught. He knew that if his mother suddenly fainted, he should tell the grown-ups. It is precisely what he did. He noticed that his mother was making unusual guttural sounds. The suspicions were confirmed when the sensor carried by Nuria Domínguez began to give an alarm beep. «I had to give him a smoothie, a Coca Cola, water with sugar or juice but he didn’t wake up, “explains the little girl.

He then tried calling someone on his mother’s cell phone, but the phone had the face lock activated. He held the device close to her face, but as the patient had her eyes closed, it did not start. When others had given up or panicked, Alba didn’t give up. He saw a sign with the initials SOS appear on the screen and called 112.

“I told them the street where I lived and what happened to my mother,” says Alba, who at the same time had to attend to her sister, shocked by her mother’s condition. Fortunately, the emergency services promptly notified the Civil Guard, two of whose agents jumped the fence and took over the minors. Domínguez’s daughter had given the keys to the two members of the armed institute. Soon the paramedics arrived and managed to revive the woman. “I do not remember anything. When I woke up, I saw that the ambulance was here and they had put a track for me, ”the mother argues.

It was not the first time that Nuria suffered an episode of these characteristics, but it did happen to her when she was alone with her daughters. “When I opened my eyes, I didn’t know what had happened. I saw three doctors and the Civil Guard, so I was scared “, argues the patient.

One of the civil guards raves about the attitude of the schoolgirl. «The truth is that they were very calm. I admired Alba’s temperance. Many other adults, in similar circumstances, would not have shown that good work in such an alarming and tense situation. Two of her teachers also awarded Alba another diploma for “having been so brave.”