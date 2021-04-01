A mother reported that her 7-year-old daughter suffered an alcoholic coma in the capital city of Chaco, Resistencia for a challenge on TikTok, in which the girl drank disinfectant and ate paper to “gain followers.”

“I want to tell everyone about my experience and I hope that we all become aware of what the internet does,” said the mother on her Facebook account, as reproduced by the local media Chaco newspaper.

She said that the challenge her daughter was exposed to was about eating paper and drinking a container of alcohol gel at the same time, an input used to a great extent in recent times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“No bullshit! He was on the verge of leaving”warned the woman, who took the girl urgently to the Resistance Pediatric Hospital. There she was stabilized and put under observation until finally the doctors who treated her they released him.

“As parents and, myself included, many of us let them watch the internet, have Tik Tok, even talking to it, telling it and controlling what they watch. In an oversight, these things happen“, alerted the mother.

“I know many children have this app and use it for play. Or for innocent entertainment. Please control your kids, delete that app. Don’t let your kids run such networks. Today it happened to me, tomorrow it could be any of you “he added.

And he concluded: “No more Tiktok!. Crazy what they show, what they do. “

It is not the first time that a case of this type has appeared related to a challenge of the social network commonly used in adolescents around the world.

Days ago, a 12-year-old boy from Aurora, a town outside Denver, Colorado, was left in a coma, in critical condition, after allegedly trying to perform “Blackout Challenge” or “Blackout Challenge” seen on TikTok and that challenges people to drown themselves until they lose consciousness.

TikTok was convicted in 2019 for allowing its use by minors under 13 without parental consent. Illustrative photo Shutterstock.

Last year, in Italy, a 10-year-old boy committed suicide by jumping off an 11th floor for the “Jonathan Galindo” viral challenge.

“Mama, papa, I love them but I must follow the man in the hood“The little boy wrote in a note. It is about a man with a black hood who has the appearance of Goofy the dog, the Disney character, and who asks for” friendship “in different social networks to profiles of very young people, to whom He challenges them to perform using well-studied persuasion techniques.

Fury around the world

TikTok is the latest big phenomenon among the youngest internet users. It has two characteristics that make it unique: on the one hand, it is the first app with “social” characteristics created and managed by the Chinese company ByteDance to succeed in the West; On the other hand, those who consume content on this platform are, in their vast majority, minors. Most of the contents are ‘playbacks’ or choreographies of the most popular songs of the moment.