A child under 7 years old died this Friday when he fell into the Riera de Rajadell, an area of ​​pools in Manresa (Barcelona), the Fire Brigade of the Generalitat reported this Saturday in a statement.

The firefighters received the warning at 20.17 and located him in the water, in the Gorg de les Escaletes, but the members of the System of Medical Emergencies (Sem) could no longer revive him.

The Local Police, the Mossos d’Esquadra and the underwater unit of the Grup d’Actuacions Especials (Grae) also attended.