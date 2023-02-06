Images of collapsed buildings in southern Turkey. RR H.H.

An earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale was recorded this morning 23 kilometers in southern Turkey, in the city of Nurdagi, Gaziantep province, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The first images arriving from the country show entire buildings and hotels collapsed. The movement has been strongly felt in 14 countries, including Lebanon, Syria, Israel, Cyprus and Jordan.

The epicenter of the quake, which lasted about 30 seconds at around 4:17 a.m. local time, was the Kahramanmaras region, some 600 kilometers southeast of Ankara, at a depth of seven kilometers, said the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency ( AFAD). Minutes later, another telluric movement of 6.7 degrees was recorded at a depth of 9.9 kilometers. Authorities have yet to confirm casualties or damage. The southern region of Gaziantep is a major industrial and manufacturing center of the country.

Turkey is located in one of the most active seismic zones in the world. The last major earthquake, known as the Izmit earthquake, occurred on August 17, 1999 and had a magnitude of 7.6, killing more than 17,000 people.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country