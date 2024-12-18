A 7.3 magnitude earthquake shakes the waters of Vanuatu, in the South Pacific, causing damage to the capital

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake shook the waters of the Vanuatu archipelago in the South Pacific this Tuesday, causing material damage to buildings in the capital, Port Vila. The United States Geological Survey, which records seismic activity around the world, noted that the tremor occurred at 12:47 local time (01:47 GMT), and placed it at a depth of 57.1 kilometers under the bed. marine.

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), for its part, raised the magnitude of the tremor to 7.4.

The epicenter of the earthquake, which was followed by two aftershocks of 5.5 and 5.4, was located about 30 kilometers west of the capital, Port-Vila, according to the US service.

After the earthquake, the American Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, based in Honolulu, indicated the possibility of tsunami waves of 0.3 to 1 meter above tide level on the coast of Vanuatu, if but later suspended the alert.

“Our thoughts are with those affected by this earthquake and the US Government is working closely with our partners in Vanuatu.”

According to the independent cybersecurity observatory NetBlocks, internet connection was practically lost in Vanautu after the earthquake, without specifying for how long, while the Government’s internet portals have not been updated with information about the earthquake.

Some users were able to publish images of the damage caused to their properties on social networks, as was the case of a pharmacy in Port Vila, where the damage caused by the earthquake can be seen, and in other establishments and homes.

“The earthquake was extremely violent, I only had time to take my son by the arm and go out to the garage, but we fell to the ground trying to grab my wife,” Stéphane Rivier, who shares images, tells EFE by message from Port Vila. of the impact on his property, with damage of “90%,” he estimates.

The family declares themselves safe and notes that there have been about “10 or 12” tremors since the first one.

The US Embassy in Vanuatu urged on its Facebook account to follow the authorities’ recommendations on precautions, tsunami warnings and evacuation orders.

Vanuatu is located near the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire and the underwater volcanoes of the Lau Basin, which is why it regularly registers earthquakes of seismic origin.

The Republic of Vanuatu, with a population of around 250,000 inhabitants, is made up of an archipelago of volcanic origin.

Hospitals treating injured people

The VBTC television channel shows images of dozens of people going to a hospital in the capital in vans, cars and carried in the arms of third parties, as well as roads blocked by landslides and destroyed buildings and vehicles.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported in its X account that it has deployed a team on the ground to assist the Vila Central Hospital and the Ministry of Health in emergency actions.

The precise number of victims is unknown at this time, and Vanuatu authorities have not reported on the matter.

In her interruptions in communication services.

Dan McGarry, a journalist in Vanuatu, told EFE that the police authorities in Port Vila informed him of the death of a person and that he himself saw several injuries shortly after the earthquake, including three “serious.”

The reporter warned that at the moment the magnitude of the damage outside the capital due to the communications cut is unknown.

Several embassies reported damage to their buildings in Vanuatu. The US Embassy released a statement stating that its building in Port Vila has suffered “considerable damage” and that it “is closed” until further notice.

He later published another statement in which he stated that all his legation staff were safe.

New Zealand’s Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, indicated in a message on X that his country is “deeply concerned” about the earthquake and the damage it has caused, and that it is monitoring the situation closely.

Its legation in the capital, which shares space with that of the US, France and the United Kingdom, has suffered “significant damage,” he adds.

Likewise, the NGO CARE points out in a statement that its office in Port Vila has suffered damage and that “many buildings have collapsed in Port Vila. Electricity and water are cut off in most of the capital,” with nearly 50,000 inhabitants, he adds.

