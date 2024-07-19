An earthquake was recorded in Chili of 7.1 magnitude and it is known that it was strongly felt in Tacna and Arequipabut the epicenter was 186 kilometers deep.

According to the criteria of

The National Seismological Center says the quake was recorded at 8:50 p.m. local time (1:50 GMT Friday). with epicenter 542 kilometers south of Tacna, on the border with Chile.

For its part, Civil Defense reported on its social networks that The Tacna earthquake was perceived as mild by the population and that monitoring continues in the vulnerable areas of that Peruvian region.

It should be noted that Peru is located in an area known as the Pacific Ring of Fire, since it concentrates more than 80% of the world’s seismic activity.

According to SkyAlert, also It was felt in Bolivia, Peru and ArgentinaThese are the first known images:

Urgent Chile 🇨🇱 A 7.3 magnitude earthquake occurred

In Antofagasta, Chile, with 126 km depth at 8:50 PM local time First images arriving from the southern country pic.twitter.com/0AKiTdUr8s — Luis Anibal Rincon Arguello. ® 🇨🇴 (@Rincon001A) July 19, 2024

News in development…