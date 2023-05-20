An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 shook southeast of the Loyalty Islands in the French territory of New Caledonia in the South Pacific Ocean on Saturday, authorities said.

The US Geological Survey, which monitored several aftershocks in the area after the quake, said the quake was at a depth of about 36 kilometers.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said there was no danger of a tsunami on the Australian mainland, islands and territories.

Yesterday, Friday, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake caused a tsunami risk across the Pacific Ocean, but the danger was later declared gone.