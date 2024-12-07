A 68-year-old woman has died after being run over in San Lorenzo de El Escorial (Madrid) when I was crossing a zebra crossing located on the Guadarrama Highway (M-600), within the urban area of ​​the municipality.

The SUMMA 112 emergency services went to the scene of the accident, although they could not do anything to save his life since upon arrival They could only certify the death of the victim, as confirmed by official sources.

The Local Police of San Lorenzo de El Escorial has already opened an investigation with the aim of clarifying what happened.

Agents from the police have also participated in the care work. Civil Guard and Civil Protection from the Madrid town.