A 68-year-old hiker was injured this Sunday morning while walking through a mountainous area to reach Las Mulas cove, in the municipality of Cartagena. According to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, a call alerted after 11:30 a.m. of the need for health care for the woman, who had her foot immobilized and could not support it, and was in the area of ​​Rincón de San Gines.

Members of the Fire Extinguishing and Rescue Service of the Cartagena City Council were mobilized to the scene, who reported the impossibility of accessing the ambulance to the scene. They proceeded to transfer the affected woman to the parking area of ​​the Los Belones fountain where a non-assistance ambulance took the woman to the Hospital General Universitario Santa Lucía.