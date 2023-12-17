Sunday, December 17, 2023, 12:15



A 67-year-old man lost his life this Sunday when the truck he was driving overturned in the Madroño area, in the city of Mula. The accident took place around 10:00 a.m., when a call to the Emergency Coordination Center 112 Region of Murcia alerted of the accident. The notice indicated that the driver was trapped and unconscious after what happened.

Firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia (CEIS), the Civil Guard and an ambulance from the Mula Emergency Service traveled to the scene of the incident. The firefighters freed the driver and, after being initially treated by paramedics, they confirmed his death.