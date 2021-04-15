After gaining the trust of the boys between 12 and 15 years old, he invited them to his house, where he made sexual proposals. An agent of the National Police, in a file image. / LV THE TRUTH Murcia Thursday, April 15, 2021, 11:36



National Police agents arrested a 67-year-old man in Murcia as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of corruption of minors. The detainee sought out minors to interact with for days and gained their trust by offering them tobacco and alcohol. Later he invited them to his home, where he apparently offered them to participate in sexual activities.

One of the victims went to the National Police for help accompanied by his mother and immediately the group of minors of the Provincial Judicial Police Brigade took charge of the matter, whose agents, specialists in the care of minors who are victims of crimes against sexual indemnity, listened to it and began to investigate the alleged perpetrator of the facts until practicing his arrest on April 13.

The investigation of the National Police allowed to locate three more victims of this person, which coincided in their ‘modus operandi’: approach, trust and offer sexual activities in exchange for money. The detainee, a 67-year-old man of Spanish nationality, was placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court on duty as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of corruption of minors.