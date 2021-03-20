A 66-year-old woman, convicted of not having sexual relations with her husband, has filed a lawsuit against the French state before the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to ask for a change in the sentence, local media report.

In 2019, the complainant, identified as Barbara, with four children, was found guilty in a civil court of divorce with her husband, as decided by three judges of a Court of Appeal of Versailles, Euronews reported

Although there was no financial sanction, that court considered that there was “a serious and continuous violation of matrimonial duties and obligations, making the maintenance of life in common intolerable.”

The woman maintains that in French law there is no obligation to have sexual relations within marriage. “Is a sentence from another era. It shocks me. I see it as a denial of justice, “the woman told local press.

The woman claims that she did not want to consent to sex with her husband.

“Several judges have exonerated the value of consent. They have decided collegially to condemn me for being a married woman. Does this sentence imply that any married woman must endure the sexual demands of her husband when she disagrees? Does marriage give this right? “He wondered.

For her part, the lawyer who represents her, Lilian Mhissen, explained that they are fighting to eliminate that “archaic” reading that the magistrates of different instances have done and in addition, it considers “surprising” that the sentence was issued by three women. “In 2021, marriage can no longer be synonymous with sexual servitude,” said the lawyer.

“In French law there is no obligation to have sexual relations. It is an interpretation made by judges that dates back to the canon law of Napoleon’s time (XIX century) and that lasts in France “, lamented Mhissen.

Likewise, Barbara considers that the sentence “is a setback in the right of people to dispose of their body”, something that fits, according to her, “in the culture of rape”.

According to him article 242 of the Gallic Civil Code, “one of the spouses may request a divorce when events that constitute a serious or renewed violation of the duties and obligations of the marriage are attributable to his spouse and make the maintenance of the marriage intolerable”. Except, as you recall the Fondation des Femmes in a press release, “the Criminal Chamber of the Court of Cassation has abolished conjugal duty since the judgment of September 5, 1990.”

The woman suffers from various health problems that led her to have a disability since 1992, and in recent times she had the assistance of different feminist associations. According to the people who support her, if they win the process, they will not ask for compensation, but they could pressure for a change in the legislation.

Look also

