The lottery can hit you when you least expect it, even almost when you retire. Like the case of a 66-year-old Austrian plumber who During a renovation he found a treasure of gold coins that changed his life.

In a surprising find in the Penzing neighborhood of Vienna, a plumber came across a stash of pure gold coins valued at approximately 2 million pounds (2.4 million euros). The treasure was discovered in a rusty metal box, buried in the basement of a villa that the worker was renovating. The worker’s curiosity and determination led him to dig beyond a strange rope sticking out of the ground, revealing a treasure that will change his destiny.

The story began when the plumber, whose name has remained anonymous, noticed a mysterious rope in the basement. Despite initial attempts to pull it out, he found that he couldn’t get it out. Instead of giving up, he decided to take a shovel and dig.r. After removing the concrete, he found a metal box containing around 30 kilos of gold coins, all stamped with the image of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Curiously, the day before, another worker had noticed the same rope but He decided to ignore it, thus losing the opportunity to get a part of the treasure. Other workers who were in the basement also returned home with nothing more than a day’s work. In contrast, the curious plumber will take a significant part of the total value, since in Austria, finds of this type are divided between the discoverer and the owner of the property. This means that the plumber could receive up to one million pounds (1.2 million euros at the exchange rate).

News of the incredible find spread quickly, and Armin, a friend of the plumber who overlooked the treasure, shared the story on a German talk show and picked up The Sun. “Something like that is really amazing,” Armin commented. “Occasionally you can find some coins, but a discovery like this is fantastic”. The coins are believed to have been buried during World War II, when wealthy Europeans hid their valuables to protect them from the war.

Other millionaire discoveries

This fortunate discovery adds to a series of similar findings around the world. Recently, a diver in the Mediterranean found 30,000 ancient coins, with an estimated value of 2.5 million pounds, although he decided to hand them over to the Italian authorities. Also, a military vehicle collector in Northamptonshire stumbled upon gold bars worth £2m in an Iraqi tank he bought on eBay. However, despite his good deed, he expressed regret for not getting a reward.

The story of the plumber in Vienna has captured the public imagination and generated a renewed interest in hidden treasures that may be hidden in unexpected places. The mix of history, curiosity and fortune is intertwined in these stories, reminding us that sometimes, fate favors those who least expect it.