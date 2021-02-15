66 million years ago, the impact of Chicxulub meteorite changed the history of the Earth forever: the dinosaurs, owners of the planet, became extinct along with 75% of the species. But: where did this meteor come from and how did it get here?

The journal Nature published in the last hours a new theory developed by experts from Harvard University (United States) that could shed light on a catastrophic event that still raises many doubts.

In addition to its devastating consequences, it is known that the impact of that “asteroid or comet”, the authors state, left a crater in the Gulf of Mexico more than 180 kilometers in diameter and almost 20 in depth.

The Chicxulub crater, in Yucatán (Mexico). Photo: Mexican space agency

Jupiter’s role

To complete the puzzle, experts Avi Loeb and Amir Siraj argued, through statistical analysis and gravitational simulations, that a significant fraction of one type of comet originated in the Oort cloud -a sphere of spatial debris located on the margins of the Solar System-, deviated from its orbital path due to the gravitational field of Jupiter.

The study showed the role of Jupiter in the fate of the asteroid.

That force moved the comet toward the sun, which, in turn, broke it into more fragments, a phenomenon that increases the number of bodies that, like Chicxulub, can enter Earth’s orbit and fall to Earth once between 250 and 750 million years, approximately.

“Basically, Jupiter acts as a ‘pinball’ (gaming) machine. Jupiter propels these incoming comets (called long-period ones) into orbits that bring them very close to the sun, “explained Siraj.

“Solar ruminants”



Since these long-period comets can take up to 200 years to orbit the sun, experts named as “solar ruminants”.

Recreation of the impact of the meteorite that extinguished the dinosaurs.

“When we talk about these solar ruminants, the important thing is not so much that they melt, which affects the total mass relatively little, but the fact that, being so close to the sun, the closest part of the comet is subjected to a greater gravitational attractive force than the one that is further away, which generates a tidal force, “remarked Siraj.

This event, he noted, causes the great comet to break into smaller fragments and, upon exiting orbit, “there is a statistical probability they impact the Earth “.

Representation of a dinosaur witnessing the impact of the asteroid. Photo: Fabio Manucci

Loeb and Siraj’s calculations suggest that the probability of long-period kites impact our planet it is “a factor of around 10”, while they indicate that up to 20% of these become solar ruminants, in line with the studies of other astronomers.

They also stated that the “new impact ratio” is consistent with the age of the Chicxulub crater, which offers a satisfactory explanation on its origin and that of other similar “impact kites”.

“What we put forward is that if you break an object when it is close to the sun, this can lead to a series of appropriate events and also the type of impact that wiped out the dinosaursLoeb stressed.

With information from EFE

