Saturday, June 17, 2023, 1:42 p.m.



Updated 2:03 p.m.

A 65-year-old woman was injured this Saturday morning when she was bitten by a dog in Mazarrón. According to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, the events occurred in the Camposol urbanization. Apparently, the animal bit the woman’s neck, who required health care.

A unit of the Mazarrón Local Police and an ambulance from the emergency service traveled to the scene of the events. The 061 nurse told the woman to compress the wound to prevent blood loss. The woman was taken to the Santa Lucía de Cartagena hospital.