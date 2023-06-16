THE TRUTH San Pedro del Pinatar Thursday, June 15, 2023, 9:57 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A 65-year-old man had to be treated this Thursday afternoon after suffering a possible immersion syndrome while bathing on a beach in Lo Pagán, near the Mud Baths, in San Pedro del Pinatar.

A call to 112 in the Region of Murcia, at 7:53 p.m., indicated that a man had been pulled out of the water who was dyspneic, disoriented and unable to walk. A Mobile Emergency Unit of the Emergency and Health Emergencies Management 061, Local Police and Civil Protection moved to the place.

The EMU physician reported that, once the affected person was treated and stabilized, he was transferred to the Santa Lucía Hospital in Cartagena, requesting an assessment by the neurology service for possible stroke.