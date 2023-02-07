THE TRUTH Murcia Tuesday, February 7, 2023, 10:02



A 63-year-old motorist was taken to the Santa Lucía hospital after colliding with a car in the Alicante square in Cartagena. At 8:02 a.m., a call alerted the Region’s 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the collision and explained that the injured man could not get up, since his vehicle had fallen on his leg.

Units of the Cartagena Local Police and two ambulances from the Emergency and Emergency Management 061 moved to the place. The toilets transferred the man to the hospital.