Cold fries are considered bad enough by many, but fries that have been fried for decades can come as a very dubious surprise.

And that’s exactly what an Illinois couple discovered while renovating their home.

A few days ago, Rob and Gracie Jones were doing some renovations in their 1959 northwest Chicago home, suddenly they found a package of decades-old McDonald’s French fries behind a wall.

“Rob was in the bathroom installing a toilet paper holder, and as he was pulling out the old holder, he noticed a piece of cloth rolled up and stacked inside the wall,” Grassi told CNN.

And she continued, “At this moment we looked at each other and asked if we should call the police, because we just discovered evidence from a crime scene!”

But she added, “We were so relieved that we found an old McDonald’s bag.”

The couple took the bag to the kitchen to open it carefully, where they found two hamburger wrappers, in addition to a package containing some French fries.

Surprisingly, the fries were still crunchy and brown, according to Grassi, who added: “We saw the fries and said it’s not possible. How did they keep their shape? It was weird.”

Searching for the logo on the bag they discovered, the couple learned it had been McDonald’s from 1955 to 1961.

They also discovered that one of the original “McDonald’s” restaurants in the area was built down the street where their house is located in 1959, the same year the house was built.

“We’d be happy to sell it, or if we don’t, maybe we’ll keep it as a wonderful piece of history,” Grassi concluded.