A 61-year-old man was injured in the early hours of this Friday when he suffered a traffic accident on the Canteras highway, in Cartagena. According to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, the incident occurred when a car and a motorcycle collided.

A unit from the Cartagena Local Police and an ambulance from 061 traveled to the scene of the incident. The paramedics treated the injured man ‘in situ’ and later transferred him to the Santa Lucía hospital in the port city.