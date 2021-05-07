The accident took place in the district of Almendricos An ambulance from 061, in a file photo. / Javier Carrión / AGM

A 60 year old worker He died this Friday after overturning the truck he was driving and being trapped in it. The incident took place in the district of Almond, in the municipality of Lorca.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region received, at 12:41 hours, a call from the farm manager reporting the accident. A Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061, patrols from the Local Police and the Civil Guard came to the scene. Upon arrival, the worker had already passed away. The incident was reported to the Institute of Occupational Safety and Health of the Region of Murcia.