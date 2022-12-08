Thursday, December 8, 2022, 16:07



A 60-year-old woman was treated this Thursday afternoon for burns after a house fire in Alhama de Murcia. As reported by the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, several calls alerted to the fire, which originated in a house in the San Ramón neighborhood, on Villalar street. Firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium, a local police patrol from Alhama de Murcia and a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 traveled to the scene of the events.