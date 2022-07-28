THE TRUTH Murcia Thursday, July 28, 2022, 9:14 p.m.



A 60-year-old woman had to be admitted this Thursday to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital after being run over on Asciclo Díaz street in Murcia, according to the Region’s 112 Emergency Coordination Center.

A patrol from the Local Police of Murcia and a Mobile Emergency Unit from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 moved to the scene. The displaced toilets attended ‘in situ’ to the wound, which suffered multiple contusions and was taken to hospital.