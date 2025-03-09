The facts took place in a townhouse, when the male was checking the arch and accidentally fell into the interior of it

A 60 -year -old man lost his life yesterday after being immersed in the arch of the cleaner of a pool in a townhouse in the municipality of Boadilla del Monte, according to an emergency spokesman 112 of the Community of Madrid.

The events took place around 1:30 p.m., when the male was reviewing the archea of ​​the swimming pool and accidentally fell inside it. The emergency call occurred just a few minutes later.

The local police officers displaced there were the first to intervene when finding the victim in cardiorespiratory arrest. Then the relevant cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers (CPR) began, which were continued by the Summa 112 doctors with advanced techniques.

They were trying to reverse the stop for about 30 minutes, but finally they could only confirm the death. The firefighters from the Community of Madrid also moved to the place. The Civil Guard now investigates the causes of what happened.