THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday, January 2, 2022, 2:34 PM



A 60-year-old hiker was injured this Sunday at noon after suffering a faint from a drop in sugar when he was walking through the Sierra del Carche, in Jumilla. As reported by the Emergency Coordination Center 112 Region of Murcia, the companion of the injured person called shortly before 12 noon requesting health care.

An environmental agent from the area, a helicopter from the General Directorate of Citizen Security and Emergencies based in Sewer, a group of rescue specialists from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium, traveled to the scene of the events. a Mobile Unit of Emergencies of the Management of Urgencies and Emergencies 061 and patrols of the Local Police and Civil Guard.

The area was inaccessible for vehicles to access, so it was necessary to mobilize air resources to proceed to its rescue. A helicopter transported the injured man to a meeting point with a 061 ambulance, which took the 60-year-old man affected to the Virgen del Castillo Hospital in Yecla.