THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, 15 May 2021, 17:31

The health workers transferred the man to La Arrixaca, who suffered a bone fracture



Health workers and an environmental agent intervened this Saturday morning to attend to a 60-year-old cyclist who suffered a fall near the Collado Bermejo, Sierra Espuña, in the municipality of Alhama de Murcia. A call to the 112 Region of Murcia made by the companions of the injured cyclist reported that he had suffered a fall from a height of approximately 4 meters near Collado Bermejo, on the Umbria forest road.

Immediately, the environmental agent of the area and a Mobile Emergency Unit of the Management of Urgencies and Health Emergencies 061 moved to the place. A new call from the companions of the injured cyclist reported that they had managed to climb up to the forest track.

When the health workers and the environmental agent reached the injured man, a 60-year-old man treated him and took him to the Alhama de Murcia health center, where an ambulance took him with a closed bone fracture to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia.