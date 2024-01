A 60-ton gas carrier exploded in the capital of Mongolia, killing about 20 people

A 60-ton gas truck exploded in the capital of Mongolia, Ulaanbaatar. Emergency personnel published Telegram channel Mash.

After a powerful explosion, the market caught fire, and several cars were also engulfed in fire.

“TVNZ” clarifiesthat, according to preliminary data, about 20 people became victims of the tragedy.