Virginia Police have taken a 6-year-old boy into custody after he fired a gun at a teacher at an elementary school. The 30-year-old educator is in critical condition.

Apparently the incident occurred when both were in a classroom at the Richneck school in the district of Newport News, in Virginia, events that have been described as intentional by the police chief, Steve Drew, in statements collected by the chain CNN.

“The suspect is a 6-year-old student. He himself is now in police custody (…) We have been in contact with our Commonwealth lawyer and some other entities to help us get better services for this minor », Drew detailed in a press conference.

The teacher is in critical condition and her injuries are considered life-threatening, although there is “some improvement” in the latest update received by the Police, who have stated that “this was not an accidental shooting.”

a single bullet



In this sense, the Virginia Police Chief has assured that there was an altercation between the teacher and the student, who had the firearm, and that a single bullet was fired.

“We will do the research, there are questions that we will want to ask and find out. I want to know where that firearm came from, what the situation was,” added Drew, according to the aforementioned agency.

The elementary school where the incident took place will remain closed the next school day, Newport News Public Schools Superintendent George Parker has announced.

“I am shocked and heartbroken. We need to educate our children and we need to keep them safe,” Parker stressed during a press conference.

“We need community support, continued support, to make sure guns are out of the reach of young people and I’m sounding like a broken record today because I keep reiterating that: that we need to keep guns out of the hands of our young people”, added the superintendent.